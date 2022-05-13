Burnett Dairy Cooperative is proud to announce that it has officially launched Patria – its newest brand of pizzeria cheese. Patria is an authentic, full-flavored mozzarella cheese made for New York-style pizzerias. The cheese is designed to withstand high heat ovens, bakes to a lighter color throughout the baking process, and has superior stretch right out of the oven and when reheated.
“I am extremely proud of the Burnett Dairy team for developing and perfecting Patria,” said Burnett Dairy Cooperative CEO Dave Gaiser. “New York-style pizzerias are known for big flavor, big personalities, and never doing things halfway, and the Patria brand shares that extraordinary dedication to quality, consistency and satisfaction. Patria is a great addition to Burnett Dairy’s line of cheeses.”
Due to New York-style specifications of high heat, Patria is designed differently than Burnett Dairy’s Fancy brand mozzarella products centered around the needs of Midwestern pizzerias. The one thing that both mozzarellas share is the exceptional dairy flavor found in Burnett Dairy Cooperative cheeses. The terrific creamy dairy flavor truly separates Patria and Fancy cheese from the competition.
In March, Burnett Dairy’s sales and marketing team took Patria to the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas and provided samples to many New York-style pizzeria owners. The team received great feedback. Here is what they had to say:
• “I need my cheese to be able to take my 550-degree heat – I’m impressed!”
• “WOW! That has such great dairy flavor.”
• “My arm can’t go any higher with this stretch!”
• “I can taste Wisconsin in every bite – that’s wonderful!”
The sentiment that Patria is a great-tasting and performing cheese was further proven with a win at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest, where Patria Whole Milk Mozzarella won a second-place award within the mozzarella category. Burnett Dairy Cheesemaker Rob Stellrecht recently accepted the award at the World Champions Awards Banquet in Milwaukee, Wis.
“This award culminates years of research and development from the whole organization,” said Gaiser. “Many hours have gone into developing this cheese and figuring out how to run this with new operational equipment. Patria is a large part of who Burnett Dairy Cooperative is moving forward, and we couldn’t be happier that the cheese industry is already taking notice.”
Patria is available to foodservice entities nationwide and currently includes part-skim and whole milk mozzarella in six-pound loaf form and five-pound shred bags, and a New York Blend with a 50/50 shred blend of both part-skim and whole milk mozzarella. These first cheese offerings are the first of many within this new brand. The Burnett Dairy team has already begun to add to the Patria line and anticipates the new offerings will be available within the next couple of months.
To learn more about Patria, visit https://burnettdairyfoodservice.com/patria-brand and follow @patriacheesefoodervice on Facebook and Instagram.
