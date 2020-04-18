The Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce organized a bunny hunt with 12 pink bunnies hiding around Baldwin and Woodville. Visitors were asked to find their locations and email them to the Chamber and be entered to win a gift card donated by a Chamber member.
The bunnies were hiding out at the following locations
A&W, Culver’s, Flagship Ford, First Bank of Baldwin, B Dub Nutrition Hub, Greenfield Elementary School, Nilssen’s, Citizen’s State Bank, Village of Woodville, United Fire and Rescue — Woodville and Viking Middle School.
* Baldwin Bulletin -- Ann Mitchell and Family
* Blackhawk Garage Door -- Lisa Lovestrand and Family
* Boldt's Plumbing and Heating -- Isaac Morgan and Mom, Lori
* Caribou Coffee -- Piper Close and Dad, Matthew
* Charlotte Helmer - Aflac - Emily, Lizzie and Maggie Duch
* Culver's -- Emma Pomroy
* Culver's -- Wyatt, Gunner and Alaina Lawson
* Culver's -- Sheila Simmons
* Culver's -- Joelle Formo and Mom, Natasha
* Culver's -- Ashley Lyons and Family
* Culver's -- Maddy, Lilly and Everett DeRosier
* Culver's -- Erica Wahlquist
* Culver's -- Barry and Gena Ketchum
* Culver's -- Tracy Crowley
* Culver's -- Betty, Jen and Dave Tessler
* Fennern's -- Beth, Carly and Jason Rassbach
* First Bank of Baldwin -- Marlin, Cade, Kyler and Bram Nygaard
* Flagship Ford -- Andrea Moats and Family
* Liquor Haus -- Hannah, Brook and Gina Evenson
* Next Generation Auto -- Ethan, Aiden, Jodie and Mike Fedie
* Nilssen's Foods -- Crystine Wheeler and Family
* Restyle and Company -- Elliot, Bridget and Justin Fritz
* St. Croix Garage Doors -- Jessie, Nola and Alex Freeman
* Striker's Lanes and Sports Bar -- Allison, Bailey and Brooke Albrightson
* Suzanne Wynveen Photography -- Kjirsten and Shelby Kline
* The Stash -- Shawna McDonough and Family
* Thunder Country 95.7 -- Faith and Ava Kampin
* Treasures from the Heart -- Tasha Evans
* Village Pharmacy -- Kim Haugen and Family
* Western Wisconsin Health -- Nicholas Phernetton and Mom, Candi
