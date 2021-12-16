Dec. 14 will be the last day the Bulletin will be working out of 805 Main Street.
The Bulletin will be closed over the next two days (Dec. 15-16) as it will be moving into its new location, 990 Hillcrest, Suite 104, Baldwin.
“Like they say, all things must come to an end,” said Bulletin Publisher Tom Stangl. “The Bulletin has had a great run at its Main Street location, but speaking for the staff, I know they are excited and can’t wait to move.”
Stangl stressed that absolutely nothing about the paper or the online version is going to change with the move.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.