Jason Schulte and Tracy Webb have joined the staff of the Baldwin Bulletin.
Schulte is the new editor. He brings 13 years of experience to the job, working at the Morrison County Record and Winona Daily News in Minnesota before moving to Wisconsin. Schulte worked as a reporter at the Glenwood City Tribune Press, Pierce County Herald in Ellsworth, the New Richmond News and the Central St. Croix News.
Jason and his wife, Michelle, live between Roberts and River Falls. They are parents of two daughters: Lauren, who is a seventh grader at Meyer Middle School in River Falls and Hannah, a third grader at St. Croix Central.
He grew up in Pierz, Minnesota, a small town between Brainerd and St. Cloud. Schulte attended Winona State University.
“I love the variety of the job, reporting on the news,” Schulte said. “One day it can be a school board meeting that can last five hours, the next day, it can be the opening statements of a jury trial, the next day it can be a new business opening, the next day the Governor can be visiting, or the last day, it can be students of the month at the elementary school…In today’s world, people love to know what’s going on in their area and newspapers are still the best way possible.”
In his spare time, Schulte enjoys Minnesota sports, reading and “being a chauffeur to my kids and their various activities.”
Tracy Webb joined the Bulletin staff in September as a multimedia sales consultant after moving to rural Baldwin/Glenwood City and leaving the marketing manager position at a company in Ellsworth.
She began her career in the publishing industry as an editor for a craft magazine in New Jersey in the mid 80s. Relocating to west central Minnesota, she began work as a news reporter for The Daily Journal, a 12,000 circulation daily newspaper in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Thereafter, she entered into the Advertising Department with the Spirit Lake, Iowa Dickinson County News, she eventually managed the Advertising Department and later became general manager of that paper.
After relocating with her three children to Red Wing, Minnesota for a position with RiverTown Newspaper Group, she situated herself for 13 years at the Pierce County Herald. During her advertising tenure, she has mastered the art of effective advertising, winning over 50 plus awards in print and digital within the MN, IA and WI Newspaper Associations and became certified as an A.C.E. through Brooks Marketing, in Chicago, Illinois.
“I want to help my customers grow their businesses. I love to see them grow and with a concrete marketing and advertising plan, they can. That’s where I’ll be the most help. I also enjoy getting involved in the communities. I was very active on the Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival committee and served on other committees too. Volunteering and bringing more people to the area and into the businesses is an important part of marketing that I believe in,” said Webb. “I’m looking forward to meeting everybody and learning more about their business and how I can be of most assistance to helping them grow.”
Tracy lives with her significant other on a rural farm outside of Baldwin. She has three grown children, two grandchildren and enjoys gardening, painting, her fur babies and coffee.
“I am excited to have Jason and Tracy join our team,” said Bulletin publisher Tom Stangl. “They both live in the market and have a wealth of experience to share with our readers and advertisers. Our paper will be better because they are here.”
