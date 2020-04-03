Subscribers to the Baldwin Bulletin have always had unlimited access to the www.baldwin-bulletin.com.
Here is a simple step-by-step instructional on how to access the stories online.
First, head to www.baldwin-bulletin.com and set up an online account. You will need to create a username then enter your name, email address and a password.
Next, you will need to prove you are not a robot by clicking a box and then will need to verify your account.
You should receive an email that will have a link that, when followed, will direct you back to the Bulletin website and your account will be activated.
Click Get Started in the bottom right corner.
Then grab the most recent copy of the Bulletin and find your subscriber number.
Your subscriber number is the first set of numbers on your newspaper address label. It is either two, three or four digits followed by a space and then a long series of numbers. Your subscriber number is the first grouping of numbers.
After you enter you subscriber number, click the “I’m not a robot” box and click “Submit”. This only has to be done once to set up the account.
You should then be able to access all of the content of our website with unlimited access to all our content.
If you need help with online access subscription please call 715-684-2484 or email office@baldwin-bulletin.com.
