Big things are coming to the Baldwin Bulletin this month.
After nearly 150 years at its 805 Main Street location, the Bulletin office is moving to a different location in Baldwin.
The Bulletin’s new home after Dec. 15 will be 990 Hillcrest, Suite 104.
“Like they say, all things must come to an end,” said Bulletin Publisher Tom Stangl. “The Bulletin has had a great run at its Main Street location, but speaking for the staff, I know they are excited and can’t wait to move.”
Stangl stressed that absolutely nothing about the paper or the online version is going to change with the move.
The why
It probably went unnoticed by 99 percent of those who read the Oct. 20 issue of the Baldwin Bulletin, but a two-line transaction in the public records section set the future for the Baldwin Bulletin.
When the Sentinel Publication group under the direction of Carter and Gene Johnson bought the Bulletin from the Hawley Family in 2018, a sort of unwritten agreement between the two parties was the Bulletin would stay at its 805 Main Street location for as long as the Hawleys still owned the building.
The Hawleys made it known to Johnson and Stangl their intent to sell the building this summer.
That led Stangl to start looking elsewhere and a relationship soon formed with Jody Ramberg, landlord of the Hillcrest building, which also houses Chris LeMay – State Farm building and Family ChiroCare among others.
Once the sale of the Main Street building became known, the Bulletin management and Ramberg worked out the agreement.
The benefits
Bulletin staff have noticed on multiple occasions when those of the older generation open the door to the Main Street location, the look on their faces for climbing those steps is one of uneasiness.
That worry will cease to exist as those coming to our new location won’t have to deal with any steps.
Staff members are excited about the fact they will have their own offices as compared to the open space currently at the Main Street location.
Another feature which excites the Bulletin staff is that the delivery truck can be parked in a garage, instead of being parked out in a street.
The Bulletin will be closed Dec. 15-16 in light of the move.
