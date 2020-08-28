Buckthorn Survey Participation

Buckthorn, an invasive species imported from Europe, is abundant throughout the state and Giezendanner School Forest has its share of it. Graduate student, TJ Boettcher is basing his master’s thesis on buckthorn in Wisconsin and is exploring the feasibility of harvesting it and using it as bioenergy. If a market could be created for buckthorn, it would reduce the cost of removing buckthorn plus improve the ecosystem. TJ’s study has three parts; the last is surveying the state for the presence of buckthorn. Giezendanner School Forest is one of 45 school forests across the state used to determine the amount of buckthorn. To do so, a random 40 acres in each school forest is chosen and within that acreage, he plots 16 random sample areas. Within each of those areas, he measures out two nested circles. All buckthorn seedlings are counted, and the diameter of larger buckthorn is recorded. Other trees in the area are also measured and recorded. He also takes light level readings and records the habitat type. Generally it takes 4 to 5 hours to survey a site.
Once the data is collected, GIS (Geographic Information Systems) will be used to create maps that incorporate all of the data he has. This will enable him to determine buckthorn density throughout out the state, how its growth is related to habitat fragmentation and other variables.
As we sampled Giezendanner, it became apparent that buckthorn is not fussy about where it grows. Wet, dry, sun, partial sun, shade – it grows fast anywhere. Two of the sample areas didn’t have any buckthorn and others had over a hundred seedlings and larger trees in just a small area. It will be interesting to see how this area of the state compares to others. In the meantime, if anyone wants to come in and harvest it for an energy source, just let me know!
To further the awareness of buckthorn, a Buckthorn Bash is planned for Saturday, October 17th from 1 to 3 pm. Come out to Giezendanner and learn how to identify buckthorn and methods to remove it from your property. This will be a hands-on workshop.
