Brown joins WWH staff

Western Wisconsin Health is excited to announce that certified nurse midwife, Sara Brown has joined the team. Sara’s focus will be in women’s health, the birth center and in the primary care clinic.
Sara’s career in midwifery and women’s health started over 20 years ago. She began as a doula and nurse, working on Hennepin County Medical Center’s busy high-risk labor and delivery unit and the low-risk midwifery unit. In 2013 she began her career as a nurse-midwife with a special interest in waterbirths and vaginal births after cesarean (VBAC).
Sara is a lifelong learner, and her free time is often spent studying a topic “new to her.” While working as a midwife she completed certification as a Women’s Health Nurse-Practitioner (WHNP). During this training she specialized in infertility care, pelvic floor care (incontinence and pelvic pain) and bio-identical hormone replacement therapy care.
Continuing this journey of following her passions, she is currently enrolled in Functional Medicine training at the School of Applied Functional Medicine (SAFM). Functional medicine is the art evaluating the whole person to uncover the root cause of a disease dynamic verses solely treating a symptom.
To learn more or schedule an appointment with Sara Brown please visit wwhealth.org or call 715-684-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.