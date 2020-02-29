Students at St. Croix Central Elementary are getting a vacation and it’s not even their spring break yet.
No school was already scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, and Monday, Feb. 24. However, thanks to a broken water main, school officials closed school Tuesday, Feb. 25, and Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Elementary Principal Shelly Clay said Wednesday morning, she was notified Sunday afternoon by Building and Grounds Supervisor Greg Green of water spilling over onto the street in front of the building.
Crews from Xcel Energy, the Village of Roberts and Albrightson Excavating spent Monday on repairs and ran into further complications, thus forcing Tuesday’s closure.
Clay said workers thought they had it fixed Tuesday evening, but were unable to, thus giving students another day off.
“We have no water in the kitchen, and no water in the nurse’s office,” she said as of Wednesday morning. The only water is in the third and fourth grade bathrooms, which is why the school could still host its Kids CARE program.
“Staff is chomping at the bit,” she said. “We much rather would have kids.”
Clay said in her 19 years in the building, first as a teacher and now as principal, she’s never seen a broken water main until now.
As for whether or not, these two days will have to be made up, Clay was unsure Wednesday. The state no longer goes by days students have to be in session, but by minutes, she added.
By Wednesday afternoon, parents were notified water had returned to the rest of the school and kids were back Thursday and Friday.
