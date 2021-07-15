Every Thursday, vendors throughout the area have embarked on the Smokehouse parking lot in Woodville for the Woodville Market. According to Lisa Seyller, it has a farmers market atmosphere but to broaden its reach, it’s not called a farmers market. “It’s about bringing the community together and giving people the chance to sell their stuff,” she said. What has been for sale this season included baked goods, produce, blankets, jewelery, pickles, jams, maple syrup, dog and cat treats along with health and wellness items. The Market is in its second year. “We’re still growing,” Seyller said. The Market is held from 2-6 p.m. and will run through the first week of September. Seyller added The Smokehouse will run specials as well to correspond with the Market.
