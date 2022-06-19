Are you tired of partisanship and division in politics? How about career politicians running with little opposition for decades? A local grassroots group called “Bridge the Divide” is offering a solution they believe will reduce extreme partisanship in elections and create a more representative democracy, a bipartisan election reform known as “Final Five and Ranked Choice Voting.”
To raise awareness about this effort, organizers are hosting a family-friendly event called “Rank the Vote” where people are invited to hear from local speakers and participate in a fun election activity using ranked choice voting.
“Rank the Vote” will take place Wednesday, June 22, at 6 pm in the River Falls Glen Park Pavilion and Thursday, June 23, at 6 pm in the Menomonie Farmers Market Pavilion. The event will feature speakers Bob Maline, a local election reform advocate; Jenelle Ludwig Krause, executive director of Pierce County GrassRoots Organizing (PCGRO); and Joshua Wilson, a United States Marine Corps veteran from Veterans for Political Innovation. The events are open to the public. Snacks and beverages will be served.
PCGRO’s Jenelle Ludwig Krause stated, "Over the last two years, we've heard that folks in our community are deeply concerned about the divide forming between neighbors and family members and political parties. We are concerned about the wellbeing of our communities and our country. We also know that deep down, no matter the color of our skin or how much money we have in our pocket, we all want the same things. We want to be safe and healthy and provide for our families. This political reform will reduce the great divide and get us common sense solutions to everyday problems that impact us right here in Western WI."
Bridge the Divide is a local grassroots campaign with the goal of implementing ranked choice voting in Wisconsin by raising support for the bipartisan bills currently circulating in the state legislature. These bills have bipartisan support and would implement ranked choice voting in federal congressional elections in the state of Wisconsin.
To RSVP for the River Falls event, follow this link: https://bit.ly/38UxddR
To RSVP for the Menomonie event, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Ml0Ja9
To learn more about the event or how to get involved with the organization, visit our website at piercecountygro.org or the Bridge the Divide Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BridgeTheDivideWI
