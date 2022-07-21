Bridge over troubled coffers

Mike Berg, a farmer and truck driver who lives near Blanchardville in Lafayette County, discusses how winding roads in poor condition on the county’s eastern side hinder economic development.

Each workday, as he travels from his home in northeast Lafayette County to Madison for his job driving truck and then back again, Mike Berg feels the winding, deteriorating roads of the region he calls home, one bump and sharp curve at a time. 

Berg has lived on his farm west of Blanchardville all of his 64 years, and in recent years he has noticed that more roads in the county’s eastern half are increasingly in need of repair. He worries those subpar roadways not only make for more dangerous driving but are limiting economic development in his part of the county. 

