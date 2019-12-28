Employers seeking an important pipeline for recruiting and retaining workers can learn more at a free breakfast presentation Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at WITC-New Richmond, 1019 South Knowles Avenue, New Richmond, Wisconsin. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and includes a complimentary breakfast, networking and panel discussion on youth/registered apprenticeships.
Youth Apprenticeship (YA) is a program that drives strong return on investments to communities, schools, employers and students. YA integrates school-based and work-based learning to instruct students in employability and occupational skills. Students are simultaneously enrolled in academic classes to meet high school graduation requirements, in a youth apprenticeship related instruction class, and are employed by a participating employer under the supervision of a skilled mentor.
Registered apprenticeship is post-secondary education like a college or university. Apprentices learn a portion of their skills in a traditional classroom and receive most of their training on-the-job, while working for an employer who pays a good wage. The classroom instruction is usually provided through the Wisconsin Technical College system. The registered apprenticeship helps create a skilled worker who is tethered to a respective employer.
A panel of peers who have demonstrated success in these programs will present valuable information. In addition, a group of individuals who are available resources for building, training and recruiting the future workforce will be in attendance.
RSVP by Jan. 8 to Amber Richardson at arichardson@jacounter.com or (715) 246-8063.
The presentation is sponsored by Workforce Resource, Derrick Building Solutions, JA Counter and St. Croix EDC.
