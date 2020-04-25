When we first met seventeen year old Brock Haverland of New Richmond on March 2, the first thing he showed off was his many scares from the eleven surgeries he underwent at the Shriners Hospital for Children.® To Brock it appeared as a sign of a long term brave struggle.
Brock’s journey started with treatment for a club foot, a problem he had from birth. He was receiving treatment at Gillette Hospital in the Twin Cities. When he was just 2 years old his mother Melissa LaLiberty, said “The treatments and surgeries were starting to mount up”.
In the fall of 2004 she read a story in the paper about a boy who was treated by Shriners and was named parade marshal of a coming shrine parade. She said to herself, “I’ve got to find me a Shriner.”
She started asking around and learned that her father was having coffee with one of the guys at Johnson Motors and he said Curt Anderson, Johnson’s owner was a Shriner. The message got to Curt and from that moment on her and son Brock’s life changed.
Anderson lined Brock up with the Shriners Hospital of Children® in the Twin Cities. Brock was in a walker at the time. His club foot required a lot of expensive surgeries. He also was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder named 49XXXXY Syndrome. The disorder caused his bones to grown at different times so he was forced to have surgery to correct the differences as he grew.
So far he has logged 11 surgeries. The most recent in 2018. In 2016 he had to have one bone cut in his leg due to the bone twisting. Brock is still due for more surgery which will be done by the Shriners Surgical team at Gillette.
Brock and his family found the Shriners Hospital friendly and treated them like family. Along the way Brock got an infection in the blood due to his weaken immune system. His surgeon, Dr. Mielke, has since been transferred down south, but he left him his cell phone number with orders to send him photographs of his treatments so he could keep up on his progress.
Brock is attending New Richmond High School and keeps busy with his hobby of archery. He and his mother and his step dad shoot in winter and summer leagues.
This active teenager still has two to three more surgeries for sure and will continue to receive care through the Shriners Healthcare for Children® in Woodbury.
With all the setbacks this active family remains positive and upbeat regardless of their many trials. Melissa’s ex-husband is still in Brock’s life and has been supportive.
Brock will serve as Grand Marshal of the Shrine and University homecoming game this fall. He will also be the guest of honor at the Potentate’s banquet October 2nd and lead the parade on Saturday Oct 3rd plus be introduced at the Little East West Shrine game at 12:45 p.m.
