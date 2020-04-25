With Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement last week of extending the SaferAtHome order through May 26, which effectively ends school for the year, Baldwin-Woodville High School Principal David Brandvold updated staff and parents on the latest District news based off that information.
• Online education will continue for the end of the school year. Students should continue to contact their teachers via email, Google chats, and/or by attending classroom meetings throughout the spring.
• Prom is canceled and no spring athletic awards night will be held
• A scholarship night is mid-May is still on the horizon. He said the plans are to have it live streamed.
• Graduation will be postponed. “We have options for a drive-in style or postponing graduation long enough to allow us to host a social distancing ceremony that ensures all attendees are safe; hosting a ceremony outdoors is also an option,” Brandvold said. He added area schools are consulting with each other to determine which way is best. “We are going to hold off final decisions on graduation for as long as we can,” he added. Seniors and their parents/guardians will be receiving a survey this week regarding dates and style.
• Another Friday Night “Light It Up” event is in the works and the school wants as many seniors as possible.
• And finally, he asks, students may wonder, “why should I try hard if I only need to reach a passing grade?” True, you can give less effort, but that is only hurting yourself. If there was ever a time to be learning for personal reasons, it is now. You can even go beyond what is expected. In fact, we highly encourage you to do so! it will pay off for you in the long run.
• Brandvold also reminded students and parents, counseling staff is also available. They can be reached at jfern@bwsd.k12.wi.us (Jared Fern) or ksmestad@bwsd.k12.wi.us (Kit Smestad). The District is also taking orders for food and food deliveries for those who would benefit. If interested, contact Grace Poiak (gpoliak@bwsd.k12.wi.us) to sign up.
