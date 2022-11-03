Brandvold going into the Hall of Fame

Wrestling has been a staple in Dave Brandvold’s life.
The Spring Valley native was the first Cardinal in school history to place in the state individual wrestling tournament.
He attended the University of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he won three WSUC (WIAC) championships and a national title.
He then started his teaching career in Merrill where he spent four years before coming back to River Falls where he made his biggest mark.
For 17 years at River Falls High School, Brandvold coached 55 state qualifiers, 38 state place winners and 13 state champions. His teams won 12 conference titles, 13 regional championships and five sectional championships, with his 1996 and 1997 teams finishing second in the state.
Now, as the Baldwin-Woodville High School Principal, Brandvold can still be seen during the season on the mats as an official. He’s officiated in the state individual tournament three of the last four years along with multiple section tournaments.
For his contributions to the sport, Brandvold is being inducted into the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association George Martin Hall of Fame Nov. 4 in Green Bay.
“It was very exciting to the get the call.” he said.
During his River Falls years, he complied a dual meet record of 205-47-2. Five of his wrestlers competed at the Division I level with several competing in the WIAC.
“Wrestling teaches us about life, and I tried to pass those life lessons onto my children and my athletes,” he said. “Hard work, sacrifice, struggle, and being the best person, you can be are still representative of being a champion wrestler. Those qualities will never change.”
His 1997 team might have been his best. The team had four state champions, headlined by Kevin Black, a four-time state champion who never lost a match in his high school career. The team lost to perennial power Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 27-23 in the finals.
“We had a nice run of athletes for quite some time,” he said. “We had a lot of support.” He recalls when his family moved to River Falls, the entire Booster Club was at his house helping to unload the truck.
“We were in our house within minutes,” he concluded.
Out of those 13 state champions he coached, the one which stood out the most was seeing his son Trevor take home a title in 2006 to conclude his senior season. He parlayed that into a successful collegiate career in Wisconsin, which included being a two-time Big Ten champion and two-time All-American. Trevor is now an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota.
Brandvold left River Falls at the end of the 2007-08 school year to go back to Merrill and become an administrator. He was there for four years and at Edgar for one year when the chance to return to western Wisconsin popped up with the B-W opening.
“My wife’s (Karin) family was from Prescott and my family lived in Spring Valley and Roberts,” he said. “This worked out good for us.”
Brandvold is now starting his 10th year as B-W High School Principal.
“When I knew I was moving into administration, I knew I had to give up coaching,” he said. “I used to officiate college matches when I was coaching.
“You have to go to basketball and hockey games and show your support across the school. Officiating wrestling you can pick your moments and make a difference. It’s good for me too because it gives me something different outside the school realm.”
The transition is now complete from being a wrestler to coach to now official on the mat.
“Being a wrestler and a coach, it helps me officiate because I can anticipate, know what the kids are doing, know what they are looking for and know where they are going,” he said. “I can position myself in a good spot.”
Especially being a coach.
“I know how intense coaches can be,” he said. “They’re just fighting for their kids. It’s our job not to let them get to us.”
While that doesn’t faze him, he believes it does to younger officials, which therefore drives them out of the sport.
Brandvold also likes to officiate middle school and junior varsity matches.
“I like to give back and it keeps me sharp,” he said. “A middle school kid will do something completely different than what you are thinking.”
Besides Trevor, Dave and Karin are the parents of Craig and Aly. They are also the grandparents to Izraya, Abel and Siloam.
Hall of Fame Information
Brandvold promises to keep his Hall of Fame speech short.
“I’m going to thank the people ahead of me that paved my way from my dad to the coaches I worked with,” he said.
He noted his coach at Spring Valley, Bob Thomas; Byron James at UW-River Falls and Roger Wendorf, who was the Merrill head coach, are all Hall of Famers.
Other inductees include Mel Dow, Ed Kurth, Jamie Olson, Mark Peterson, and Jody VanLaanen.
