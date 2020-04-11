Baldwin-Woodville High School Principal David Brandvold provided an update to students, families and staff concerning grades, athletics and other extracurricular activities.
Grades
Block 4, term 4, and semester 2 courses will be graded as pass/fail as to not affect GPA or class rank Teachers will still issue letter grades on assignments and assessments, Brandvold said. "Hopefully, this will give students an understanding as to how they are performing in class," he continued.
Sports
All out of district field trips are cancelled, including Service Learning Day and Reality Store. Brandvold added spring sports will be decided in the next week or two.
Prom
Prom has been postponed. "If we hold prom for B-W," Brandvold said. "It will be in May and look much different than a traditional prom."
Work Study
Brandvold said credit will be granted even if the student has lost placement due to the business closing or not allowing students to work.
Graduation
Graduation will take place at 7 p.m, Friday, May 22, as of now.
