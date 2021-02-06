Baldwin Woodville Troop 110 would like to thank all who supported the Troop throughout 2020. Despite the challenges the year brought, the Scouts were able to continue working toward rank advancements, go to summer camp, and virtually attend meetings. Special thanks are extended to the Baldwin and Woodville American Legion Posts for their continued support of the Troop as well as MinitMart in Woodville for collecting money from the annual Christmas Tree Lot. Troop leadership, parent volunteers, and of course the Scouts themselves put in a great deal of time and effort to make Scouting activities able to continue.
On a bright note, several local Scouts over the last two years have earned the highest rank of Scouting, Eagle Scout. Nationally only a small percentage of Scouts progress to this level. Troop 110 has had a significantly higher number of Scouts achieve this goal. In the weeks to come, please watch for articles honoring our Eagle Scouts.
