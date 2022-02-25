Looking to increase the value of your property? A property with mature trees increases in value from five to 20 percent and if those trees/shrubs are native, they add value in terms of shelter and food for birds, bees, and beneficial insects. The Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club’s annual tree sale held during the month of March can help you improve your landscape.
A variety of mostly native varieties of bare root trees and shrubs are available. The age and size of the trees vary (note the size range on the order form). Individual trees can be purchased or quantities. These evergreens and deciduous trees beautify yards and improve habitat. Bird, bat, and bee houses are also available for purchase, along with native seed mixes of grasses and wildflowers.
Order forms are online at https://www.botanybellesbeaus.org/ and on the Botany Belles and Beaus Facebook page. Besides paper order forms orders can also be placed online and paid for via PayPal. Orders need to be placed by April 1. Pick up your order 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, April 24 at Windmill Park located on US Highway 63 in Baldwin. Questions about ordering? Call 715-222-0021.
Proceeds from the sale fund projects of the Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club. The club maintains plantings at Windmill and Creamery Park, supports the prairie restoration project at Viking and more. New members are always welcome.
