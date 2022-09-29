Booz’s Bar and Grill’s fifth annual cancer fundraiser to benefit St. Jude’s and the Bo Thatcher Memorial Community Cancer Fund will be Oct. 1 in Knapp. 

The event starts with a pig roast and charcoal chicken meal at 11 a.m., followed by lawn tractor pulls by Gopher State Garden Tractor Pullers, Inc., from 12-4 p.m. along Main Street.

