Booz’s Bar and Grill’s fifth annual cancer fundraiser to benefit St. Jude’s and the Bo Thatcher Memorial Community Cancer Fund will be Oct. 1 in Knapp.
The event starts with a pig roast and charcoal chicken meal at 11 a.m., followed by lawn tractor pulls by Gopher State Garden Tractor Pullers, Inc., from 12-4 p.m. along Main Street.
At 4 p.m., the action shifts to a celebrity date auction, which features among others Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd. Winners in the auction are invited to attend a reception in November in which the date and the highest bidder get to meet as a group for dinner.
The night wraps up with Steve Beghun, American Idol Season 10 finalist, will be putting on a live show, sponsored by Rolling Hills Equine.
Other events are Silent Auction, Minnow races, cake walk and bake sale, bean bag tournament, vendor shopping, photobooth and more.
The fundraiser started four years ago to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The first year they raised around $5,000. As the fundraiser grew, organizers wanted to keep some of the funds local. Therefore, the Bo Thatcher Memorial Community Cancer Fund was created as funds were split between the two organizations.
Over the last four years, over $50,000 was raised.
Volunteers and sponsorships are still being accepted by contacting Monica at 715-563-5778 or Boo’z Bar and Grill on Facebook.
