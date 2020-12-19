In this unusual year, what isn’t unusual is the commitment people make to others in their communities and organizations. The Wisconsin Garden Club Federation recognizes individuals who are willing to serve and do a little extra. Each year a person from each of the Federation’s seven districts is recognized and this year, Bonnie Ringer, a member of the Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club received the “And Then Some Award” from the St. Croix District.
Bonnie shares her creativity, energy and organizational skills in many facets of the club’s activities. She is detail oriented and her well thought out suggestions contribute to the success of the club’s endeavors; especially the yearly tree sale and Christmas bird seed wreath sale. Gardening involves some labor, Bonnie helps with Baldwin’s hanging baskets and maintaining plantings at the Creamery and Windmill Parks. She lifts club members’ spirits with beautiful handmade cards. On the state level, she is a member of the Strategic Planning Committee. Her enthusiasm and positive attitude greatly benefit the club and the community. Thank you.
Normally, the “And Then Some Award” https://www.drcomfort.com/crew would be presented at a club meeting; those have been put on hold temporarily. A delayed presentation was made during bird seed wreath distribution at the windmill in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.