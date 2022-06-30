Boeder joins Western Wisconsin Health Birth Center team

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Boeder OB/GYN has joined the WWH Birth Center team.
Dr. Paul Boeder attended medical school and residency in Milwaukee at the Medical College of Wisconsin, (MCW) and MCW Affiliated Hospitals Residency Program. Dr. Boeder takes a special interest in high-risk obstetrics, minimally invasive surgery, pelvic support reconstructive surgery, urinary incontinence, infertility, and menopause. Dr. Boeder has 29 years’ experience in a variety of clinical settings, including high-risk referral centers and smaller communities. Dr. Boeder firmly believes from his experience that “the best healthcare comes from a well-informed patient and family with an up-to-date, coordinated team.”
Dr. Boeder is an avid road cyclist and previously served as an active volunteer with the Free Bikes 4 Kids program in the Madison, Wisconsin. Dr. Boeder enjoys wilderness canoeing and hiking, basketball, music, volunteering, and spending time with family and grandchildren.
WWH is honored to add Dr. Boeder to the birth center team. A team that is proud to offer safe, empowering, natural care delivered under the premise that women’s bodies know how to give birth and should be allowed to do so without intervention when desired. If the situation requires more intervention, WWH has state-of-the-art equipment and skilled providers to offer the safety new parents expect.
The WWH Birth Center Team assisted in 126 births in 2021 and has an impressive primary cesarean section rate of 9.4% compared to a national standard of 26%. WWH has a successful VBAC (Vaginal delivery of a baby after a cesarean delivery) rate of 83% with the national standard of 60%. Lastly, over the last 12 months there has only been a 44% labor epidural use. These are outstanding statistics for a rural healthcare clinic.
Western Wisconsin Health is honored to welcome Dr. Boeder to the team as we continue to build a healthier tomorrow, together.
Western Wisconsin Health has convenient locations in Baldwin and Roberts. To make an appointment with Dr. Boeder or any of the other providers at WWH go to their website at https://www.wwhealth.org or call 715-684-1111.
