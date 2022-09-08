The Baldwin Village Board held a special meeting last week in which they approved the financing for projects in Tax Increment Districts 6
The projects consisted of two generators in the lift stations, street maintenance on Energy Street and water and sewer repairs under the creek.
The Board received bids from four financial institutions and agreed to accept the bid from First State Bank and Trust, Hudson at a rate of 2.75 percent for six years.
In other action, Justin Murtha presented a proposal for a new contract for disposal services, stating the increases are necessary due to fuel increases and general expenses. The increases were to be effective Sept. 1. The Board put the brakes on the increase, asking Village Attorney Paul Mahler to review the proposed changes and the contract.
The Board also rejected United Fire and Rescue’s proposed 13 percent increase in fire dues for 2023. They also approved Wold Architects to provide architectural services for the EMS building project.
