The next few months are going to get interesting for the Baldwin Village Board.
During last week’s monthly meeting, discussion about the proposed emergency services building headlined the conversation.
While the need for a new building especially for EMS is something everyone agrees is needed, how it is going to get paid and how much will be initially constructed showed some difference of opinion.
Board member Matt Knegendorf, who has shown the most vocal support for a new building during the meetings, explained a committee made up of him and fellow board members Austin Van Someren and Doug Newton, studied as many options as possible, and came with the recommendation of constructing a combined building for EMS, Police and Fire.
The proposed cost would be between $9-$10 million for those three departments. Baldwin EMS and United Fire services other municipalities. These plans were presented to those municipalities in the last couple of months and none of them showed interest in helping with costs.
Knegendorf estimated then the taxpayer would be responsible, and their projections showed a $200,000 property value would be paying $218 over 40 years.
That’s when the differences started.
“I’m torn,” said President Lance Van Damme. “I’m in favor of moving it forward, but this is a huge decision. That’s a lot for the taxpayer.”
Newton explained at the recent United Fire Board meeting, made up of Hammond and Woodville, the proposed building wasn’t well received.
“They’re not with it all,” he said. “They said, ‘We ain’t paying for it.’”
Knegendorf stressed the Village can’t keep the EMS in the building much longer and the Police Department is crunched for space.
“It smells like black mold inside the EMS building,” Van Someren added.
Kristine Forbes opined taking a little step back would be helpful.
“We can’t do this all at once,” she said, emphasizing other expenses on the Village’s plate. “We need to look at the best way we can get bang for our buck, prioritizing projects and maybe budget cutting.
“We can’t keep raising taxes. It’s going to be unaffordable and unattractive to live here. “We need to make the economics work.”
Van Damme asked what if the Village agrees to the EMS building first and have it designed in a way for police and fire to come along later, to which Newton agreed to.
“We don’t have the funds now,” Van Damme said, more the once, for a new building. There was even discussion of expanding the police department at its current location.
“Expansion is going to cost more,” he said, hypothesizing that $218 amount could become $618, for example. Added Van Someren: “We don’t want to push the problem to future boards.”
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson chimed in to remind the Board, what you are discussing is step one. If Police moves out of Village Hall, what are the plans then for that building? You have a Library Department that wants and needs more space, she added.
EMS Chief Tom Boyer then gave the Board some bad news and then possible good news.
“If we don’t do something soon,” he explained. “We are going to have to invest serious money in the building and that’s just burning money.”
The good news, he said, in a couple of years, due to rate increases, the EMS could pay for most of its share of the building (projected cost $2 million) and not have the taxpayers foot that bill.
Eventually, a decision was reached for Sean Lentz, the Village’s financial adviser, to present the Board with what all the financial impacts are going to be for the Village and get more hard numbers from Brunton Architects on building costs.
