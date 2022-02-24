In addition to the discussion on what to do with the proposed Emergency Services Building, the Baldwin Village Board held lengthy debates earlier this month on how and where they should spend additional funds.
The first conversation came to the parcel of land between 8th/9th Avenue in which Vic Harris was interested in selling to the Village. The land, north of Main Street and south of the railroad tracks, would then be converted into a parking lot.
The Village was interested and made an offer of $125,000. A verbal agreement has been made, but nothing in writing has been set. Before that happens, there are a few hurdles to be crossed.
Tracy Carlson, Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, explained, TIF district 6, where that land is in, doesn’t have $125,000 currently, but it’s projected to. It’s a matter of when.
Some board members expressed concern the current buildings would stay up for a while. Carlson said a condition is the buildings must be torn down within three or six months. She, along with Village Attorney Paul Mahler said the Village isn’t going to close until everything is down.
It was suggested and approved for Sean Lentz, the Village’s financial adviser, recommend what is best for the Village regarding payment.
Lentz will also be advising the Board on its second issue as Village officials came up with a list of improvements to TIF7, which is south of Interstate Highway-94.
The list includes a generator for lift station at Gracie Drive, resurfacing I-94 Industrial Park streets and improvements at the lift station at Spruce Street, located by Dollar General, which services most of TIF 7.
Those improvements totaled $500,000, which that TIF district currently doesn’t have for funds that one will as well, based off projections. It was suggested as one form of payment, the Village takes out a loan for that amount and as taxes are generated within that District, the Village pays itself back.
There’s a timeline regarding TIF 7, however, as due to guidelines as the TIF District was being created, the Village must announce by this Sept. how they’re going to spend those funds.
Carlson stressed the taxpayer will not be affected in either payment.
Other items
- The Board held a public hearing on assessing special assessments to properties being affected by this summer’s street project – 12th Avenue (Main Street to Newton Street) and 13th Avenue (Main Street to Maple Street). The project, scheduled to start in mid-June and is expected to be done by when school resumes, will include water, storm sewer, sewer, and sidewalk repair.
- Appointed Taylor Wittstock to the Planning Commission replacing Trent Yunker.
