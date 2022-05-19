With Windmill Days fast approaching, Baldwin Village Board officials were faced with a timely request during last week’s meeting.
Joe Fisher from the Hogg Pen was asking for open containers of alcohol to be allowed on the north side of Main Street during the four-day event June 8-11.
Fisher explained last year from his bar to the tent on Main Street there were no issue.
“We cleaned up at the end of the night,” he added. “If one person gets caught that one person’s bad review turns into 100. It hurts Windmill Days; it hurts my business. A good review turns into two.
“I don’t see a problem. Open containers are allowed during Chili Fest.
Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger expressed some concern about the request.
“People behind the wheel could be just as intoxicated as the pedestrians,” he said.
Fisher replied: “People are pretty well behaved. They don’t go out on the streets.”
While Fisher’s plans included the north side of the Main Street, board members wanted to include the south side, specifically North Meets South.
After further discussion, a plan was presented for open containers to be allowed from 8 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Friday, June 10 and from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11 on both sides of the sidewalk. That was approved.
Approvals
Besides the open container approval, the Board did the following:
• Heard from members of Girl Scout Troop 57874 who wanted to install garbage cans at Bailey, Creamery and Dutch Heritage parks. Members stated they wanted to keep the parks clean for the why. Funds for the materials will be purchased through the Scout’s Cookie Sales. They also said they would construct the cans themselves and have artwork lining the outside of the cans. The request was approved. The Troop thanked Public Works Director Brad Boldt for his help in getting the supplies and providing the instructions for constructions. The cans are expected to be ready by Windmill Days.
• To approve the closure of Main Street for a street dance fundraiser for United Fire and Rescue July 30. Board member Austin Van Someren explained bean bags will be in the afternoon and the band “Sweet Siren” will take the stage from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. He also thanked the Hogg Pen and Gregerson’s Hardware for their support.
• Approved the conditional use permit and site plan approval for KAMI Holdings, LLC, planned 41-unit apartment complex on Gracie Drive. Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson described this step as the first of many before construction starts.
• Approval for a beer garden permit, temporary beer license and operator license for kickball tournament June 9 at Mill Pond Park.
• The request to close 7th Avenue from North Meets South parking lot to Main Street June 10-11 for Windmill Days.
• Granted Class “A” beer licenses to Baldwin Travel Plaza at 955 Energy Street and La Tri-Color Market at 805 Main Street.
• Granted Baldwin Parts City’s application for façade improvements. It was stated the outside has been painted three times in the last 10 years and the staff wants something different. The front half is projected to be tin, and the bottom will be stone
• The approval of speed signs and residential cross lights on US Highway 63 to be used with ARPA funds.
