A decision was made at the Village Board meeting held on Wednesday, September 11 to purchase Badger Books electronic polling books in anticipation for the upcoming election seasons. This method of polling should prove to be much faster, more accurate and safer than traditional polling.
According to the Wisconsin Election Commission, “The Badger Book is primarily used to check in voters, process absentee ballots and register voters on Election Day. The Badger Book maintains the voter number and count independent of poll worker input. Each process was chosen and designed based on feedback provided by clerks and poll workers from across the state. After Election Day, a data file generated from the Badger Book is used to upload election participation and Election Day Registration information into WisVote.”
Each Badger Book consists of a main computer with touch screen an electronic signature capability, wireless mouse and keyboard, barcode scanner, printer and thermal printer paper. An additional router and USB flash drive must also be purchased by the polling place to communicate between Badger Books and transfer the polling results. The price for each unit is $2100 dollars and the Village Board requested six units totaling $12,600 overall. This price would be factored into the budget for 2020.
“We hope to be using Badger Books at most of the elections in 2020, giving our poll workers and the public time to get used to them prior to the presidential election in November” said Village of Baldwin Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Tracy Carlson.
