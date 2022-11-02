Brian Wicklund, a prominent bluegrass fiddler from Marine on St. Croix, is the author the best-selling books,The American Fiddle Methodand heads American Fiddle Method online school. He is an instructor at top camps and workshops in the US, Canada, UK and Sweden. The American Fiddle Method has sold over 100,000 books worldwide!
But Brian still has time to play, which is his first love. Brian has been a member of bluegrass bands for decades including:Stoney Lonesome, Judith Edelman Band, Kathy Kallick Band,andChris Stuart Band. He currently fronts Minnesota-based progressive bluegrass band BarleyJacks, of which Cramer is also a part. Mike Cramer started his performing career playing guitar on Mississippi paddle boats as a teenager. With a degree in jazz performance and numerous flatpick guitar championships under his belt, he is among the most versatile guitarists in the midwest. Recently though, the two have been touring as a duo and have found a harmony together. Their performances create a warm, energetic space with masterful instrumentalism and fun, poignant songs.
Brian Wicklund and Mike Cramer: Bluegrass Duo will perform Saturday, November 5th at 7:30 p.m. at Festival Theatre. The show is family friendly. Tickets are available online at festivaltheatre.org or by calling Festival's Box Office at (715) 483-3387.
