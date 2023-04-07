April is Family Strengthening Month, formerly known as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, St. Croix County Citizen Review Panel is working hard to spread an important message throughout our community that we all have a role in ensuring every Wisconsin child grows up in a safe, nurturing, and stable environment. Strong, resilient families can provide just that, which is why St. Croix County Citizen Review Panel is partnering with Wisconsin’s Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board throughout April. Together, they plan to educate families in St. Croix County and across the state about the five strengths, or protective factors, that research tells us keep every family strong. 

We can build healthier, safer, and thriving communities for our children if we work together to collaboratively support children and families. Your child deserves a great childhood. Family Strengthening Month is the perfect time to celebrate strong Wisconsin families and grow your family strengths. 

