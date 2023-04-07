April is Family Strengthening Month, formerly known as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, St. Croix County Citizen Review Panel is working hard to spread an important message throughout our community that we all have a role in ensuring every Wisconsin child grows up in a safe, nurturing, and stable environment. Strong, resilient families can provide just that, which is why St. Croix County Citizen Review Panel is partnering with Wisconsin’s Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board throughout April. Together, they plan to educate families in St. Croix County and across the state about the five strengths, or protective factors, that research tells us keep every family strong.
We can build healthier, safer, and thriving communities for our children if we work together to collaboratively support children and families. Your child deserves a great childhood. Family Strengthening Month is the perfect time to celebrate strong Wisconsin families and grow your family strengths.
Everyone can do their part to strengthen the families and neighborhood around them. It takes the whole community to support children and families and prevent maltreatment. One caring adult can make a huge difference in a child’s life. There are so many small but meaningful actions you can take. During the month of April (and beyond), St. Croix County Citizen Review Panel is encouraging St. Croix County community members to help strengthen children and families with small but significant actions, like:
• Learning more about how to become a respite and foster care provider in St. Croix County
• Visiting, volunteering, or supporting your local family resource center www.frcscv.org
• Spending quality time reading, playing, or talking with a child in your life
• Hosting a family-friendly event, like a story, game, or movie night
• Giving a caregiver in your social circle a friendly ear or helping hand
• Getting to know the parents and families in your neighborhood
• Supporting funding for family-focused programs in St. Croix County
The Citizen Review Panel will be planting blue pinwheels at the Government Center in Hudson and Service Center in New Richmond. Blue is used to identify Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention. There will be 176 pinwheels planted outside the Government center to represent every child placed in out of home care in St. Croix County during 2022 due to Abuse or Neglect.
When we focus on strengthening families, the results are better childhoods, leading to healthier adults and stronger communities.
If you have additional questions, please contact Marla Butler, co-chair of the St. Croix County Citizen Review Panel and Parent Educator Lead with Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley, at 715-684-4440.
If you have concerns about the well-being or safety of a child, contact the Children Services Access Line Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 911 for an emergency or after normal business hours and weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.