First place in the Middle Border Conference is on the line tonight as St. Croix Central hosts Baldwin-Woodville in volleyball action.
Central is 4-0 in the conference and 23-3 overall. The Panthers are the defending conference champions.
Baldwin-Woodville is also 4-0 in the Middle Border and 20-8 overall. The Blackhawks handed Central its only conference loss last year.
"It'll be a great match to watch," said B-W coach Shannon Kamm.
Stated SCC coach Mindy Widiker: "It should be a fun/competitive match against Baldwin. I feel, we are pretty evenly matched and it will be a battle between the two teams."
Action starts at 7 p.m. tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.