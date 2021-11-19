The Baldwin-Woodville Marching Band came in second at the Wisconsin State Marching Band Championships last month.
Cumberland snapped the Blackhawks’ streak of four straight championships in the Class A Division. Cumberland finished with 80.688 points compared to B-W’s 79.725. Columbus was a distant third at 67.700.
Baldwin-Woodville was voted to have best visual presentation, while Cumberland had best musical presentation and color guard. Columbus finished with best percussion.
Baldwin-Woodville’s score was the eighth best of the 29 schools which competed.
“We were just happy to be performing” B-W Band Director Adam Bassak said, after the 2020 Marching Band Championships were cancelled due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.