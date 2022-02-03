It was a busy Jan. 28 for those who work for Baldwin Police, EMS and Fire.
First, the call came in before 6 a.m., of a vehicle drive off at the Kwik Trip, closest to I-94.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Baldwin Police Department, suspects were canvassing the parking lot, waiting for someone to leave their vehicle running while they went into the store.
Since Friday morning was colder than normal, someone did such a thing and the suspects pounced. The vehicle was eventually located in Minnesota.
Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger said this type of incident is rare in Baldwin. St. Croix County officers said it’s becoming a problem throughout the county.
“Don’t make your vehicle a target for thieves,” St. Croix County Sheriff said on its Facebook page. “Keep it locked and stay safe.”
Then around 7:45 a.m., United Fire trucks were seen zipping north on U.S. Highway 63. They eventually made their way to 2036 County Highway E to assist an adult man who was delivering feed and whose hand got stuck in an auger.
Baldwin EMS and Sheriff’s officers were also on scene. By 8:11 a.m., the man was extracted and taken by LifeLink Helicopter to Regions Hospital.
