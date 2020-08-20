It was “Schweet” success in Mill Pond Park Sunday for participants of the Bubble Gum Bubble Blowing Contest.
Big League Chew sponsored the first annual event hosted by Baldwin’s Schweet Stop candy shop.
10 participants, ranging in age from 5-15, were randomly selected from those who signed up for the chance to chew their way to the top. The chewers and their fans socially distanced at the park and the battle began.
Each participant worked his or her jaws chewing gum for 15 minutes. During that time they were allowed to blow as many bubbles as they possibly could. They were being judged by Baldwin Chief of Police,
Darren Krueger, the Baldwin Queen’s Court and the Woodville Syttende Mai Queen and Princesses.
When a chewer felt like they were about to blow out a biggie, they raised their hand so a judge could come measure the bubble with a set of Big League Chewing Gum guides before the creation popped.
Some participants revealed they had been practicing since earlier in the week, while others decided to wing it. Either way, all the bubble blowers were displaying pretty impressive skills.
All participants received prizes from the Schweet Stop, but three come out with the top prizes. The Third Place prize of a $25.00 gift certificate went to Ava Campbell, the Second Place prize of a $50.00 gift certificate went to Oliver Stauber and the First Place prize of a $100.00 gift certificate went to Caidin Casey. That can surely buy a lot of gum to practice up to hold the title for next year.
Although there were some pretty big bubbles at Mill Pond, they have a ways to blow before reaching the records held by others across the country. According to the Guinness World Book of Records, the greatest reported diameter for a bubblegum bubble under the strict rules of this highly competitive activity is 58.4 cm (23 in), by Susan Montgomery Williams of Fresno, California, USA, at the ABC-TV studios in New York City, July 19, 1994, with hands being used to help keep it in place.
Chad Fell blew a bubblegum bubble with a diameter of 50.8 cm (20 in) without using his hands at Double Springs High School in Winston County, Alabama, April 24, 2004.
With an international crowd of Big League Chew fans in attendance on the opening day of the 2014 Cal Ripkin World Series, a record-breaking 721 people broke the record for most people blowing a bubble gum bubble simultaneously, combining players from the 18 teams in the tournament with family, friends, and fans. Afterwards, George Stege, president of Ford Gum, makers of Big League Chew, said, “It was an exciting day to bring this title to the United States where Big League Chew is made.” The previous title was achieved in 2013 with 544 people in Aurora, Ontario, Canada.
