The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Tuesday announced that it has released $1.07 billion to Wisconsin in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Wisconsin, providing transportation leaders within Wisconsin the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.

 

