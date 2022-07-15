The polls are open.
The third annual Best of the Baldwin-Woodville Area contest is now accepting votes at http://www.baldwin-bulletin.com/bestof.
Readers of the Baldwin Bulletin have nominated business and individuals in seven categories: eating and drinking, sports and recreation, health and fitness, shopping, arts and entertainment, local and services. The ballot contains the top 5 entries that received the most nominations. Nearly all categories have five nominees.
Voting begins at 7 a.m. July 13 and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Voters can cast ballots once every 24 hours.
Users who register for the contest receive a link to log in on successive days to vote.
Winners will be published online and printed in a special section of the Baldwin Bulletin the week of September 26.
