The second annual Best of the Baldwin-Woodville Area contest returns May 5.
The online voting gets underway May 5 when the nomination period begins. Readers can nominate their favorites in the following categories: eating and drinking, sports and recreation, health and fitness, shopping, arts and entertainment, local and services. Nominations may be made once every 24 hours through May 21.
Nominees with the highest number of nominations will make the ballot.
After the ballot is set, voting runs from July 14 through August 8.
Winners will be announced Sept. 29.
