Baldwin-Woodville High School announced its honor roll candidates for the 2020 class, earlier this month.
The District also released what their future plans are. Those plans are below.
Valedictorian: Elizabeth Berndt, daughter of Troy and Autumn Berndt. She plans on going to College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, to major in nursing. She will also run cross country and track.
Salutatorian: Brianna Mikla, daughter of Mark and Sue Mikla. She plans on attending UW-La Crosse, to major in either Elementary Education or Exercise Science.
Thomas Albrightson, son of Craig and Kelly Albrightson. He will attend Iowa State University to major in Construction Engineering.
Collin Bensen, son of Dan and Jackie Bensen. He will attend Minneapolis Community College for Criminal Justice.
Ashley Burr, daughter of Bryan Burr and Jessica Van Damme. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and major in Spanish.
Hunter Clausen, son of Stephen and Sarah Clausen. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout to major in Packaging Engineering, with the possibility of also majoring in Vocational Rehabilitation.
Grace Dietzman, daughter of Carlene and Daniel Dietzman. She plans on going to University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to major in Chemistry. I am very excited and plan to work as hard as I can to make the most out of my education there.
Riley Gough, son of Anna and Jason Gough. He plans on attending a four-year college to pursue a degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science.
Megan Hietala, daughter of Amy and Robert Hietala. She plans on attending University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a major in English Literature and minor in Spanish to teach secondary education.
Jessica Jarvis, daughter of Pam and John Jarvis. She plans to go to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to major in Actuarial Sciences and minor in Information Systems.
Walker Langer, son of Mike and Cassie Langer. He plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville to major in Electrical Engineering.
Jacob Lindquist, son of Dave and Kim Lindquist. He will be studying pre-chiropractic and be playing football during his four years at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He plans on continuing his education at Northwestern Chiropractic school in Bloomington. While studying chiropractic, he also plans on studying coaching along with business so he can have his own study and possibly coach football one day.
Mackenzie Lokker, daughter of Randal and Jenifer Loker. She will attend a two-year technical college at WITC to receive her Associate Arts degree and then further her career by attending University of Wisconsin-Stout to gain a degree in Interior Design.
Laura Luckwaldt, daughter of Dan and Mary Luckwaldt. She plans to attend University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for biology to be a physician assistant.
Jacob Maurer, son of Josh Maurer and Hillary Maurer. He plans on being a Medic in the Army before moving on to getting a degree in biology. He then plans on going to the Army's PA (Physicians Assistant) school.
Ali Mueller, daughter of Wendy Germann and Bobby Mueller. She plans on attending University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and being a Biology major with an Environmental Studies concentration.
Connor Ofstie, son of Kim and Darin Ofstie. He plans on being an electrician.
Madison Peterson, daughter of Jeff and Jodi Peterson. She plans to go to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in Agribusiness Management and minor in Dairy Science.
Montana Peterson, daughter of Dan and Heather Peterson. She plans on attending Winona State University to get her bachelor's degree in Athletic Training.
Julia Ramlow, daughter of Laura and Nikolas Ramlow. She plans to study Political Science at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.
Ross Roemhild, son of Mark and Amy Roemhild. He plans on attending University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in the Mathematics/Computer Science field.
Alexander Schaller, son of Arthur and Elizabeth Schaller. He's attending college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics. He currently intends to pursue a career as an actuary for a major insurance company.
Josie Schoeller, daughter of Douglas and Kelly Schoeller. She will attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville to get a degree in mechanical engineering.
Corrine Sonnek, daughter of Joleen and Perry Sonnek. She will major in chemistry at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Hannah Stitt, daughter of Katie and Anthony Stitt. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to pursue a nursing degree and a minor in Spanish.
Mercedes Wallace, daughter of Christine and Darrel Wallace. She goes to college at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for Architectural Studies.
Cali Williamson, daughter of Carly and Todd Wemager. She's going to North Dakota State University for medical lab science.
Honor roll candidates who didn’t fill out an answer were Wyatt Bennis, John Jamieson and Zachary Nilssen.
