Elizabeth Berndt’s high school years ended when Governor Tony Evers extended the SaferatHome order through June 30.
Yet, the Baldwin-Woodville High School 2020 graduate isn’t ready to say goodbye.
“I don’t feel like I am done with high school yet,” she explained. “It’s hard to believe I’m not coming back here next year. I am also worried that college will need to be online for the fall semester, so I don’t want to get my hopes up yet. There is a lot of uncertainty, so for me, it has been hard to get into the college mindset.”
Berndt, like the rest of Class of 2020, have their seen worlds turn upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Baldwin-Woodville School District was first called off March 18, like the rest of the public schools in the state.
“On my last day, I knew I wouldn’t be coming back,” she said. “Had I known that, I would’ve taken more time to soak it in and say goodbye. “The day-to-day shenanigans definitely have more meaning now – they’re what I miss most! I miss seeing my classmates and friends and joking around with them in class and at lunch. There are a lot of things that I didn’t realize I would miss until now, and I wish I had recognized that before leaving.”
When college does start for Berndt, the daughter of Troy and Autumn, it will be at the College of St. Scholastica to study nursing.
“I have always wanted to do something in the health care industry, and I figured nursing would be a good fit for me,” she said. “My mom is a nurse, so I’ve gotten to learn a lot about what she does. I also appreciate that there are lots of areas within nursing that I could go into. “(St. Scholastica) has an excellent nursing program, which was my main reason for choosing it. I have also spent a lot of time in Duluth and have always loved it. It is a beautiful area, so that was one draw for me. My sister (Emma) also goes to St. Scholastica and she loves it. Knowing that she likes it makes me feel confident I will fit in there.”
Berndt is coming to St. Scholastica as valedictorian, which is something, she is proud of.
“To be named valedictorian now is such an honor to me, and I feel very blessed,” she said. “It is very rewarding after all of my hard work, and I am very thankful.
“I remember learning what a valedictorian was when I was in elementary school and thinking that it was such an unattainable thing and that it wouldn’t happen to me. I decided to continue to work hard and do my best though. Even after learning I had a shot at it my freshman year, I tried not to stress about it and just keep up what I had been doing.”
One could see Berndt running cross country and track during her B-W years.
“They were my favorite activities mainly because of the community built by the team,” she said. “It is also really satisfactory to work hard at something and see it pay off.
“Even when I can’t meet up with them, like now, I enjoy running and reliving stress in that way.” She was also in Science Olympiad and forensics.
Since school shut down, Berndt said her days consist of online work in the morning and running and reading after that.
Included in those plans is writing her speech for graduation. How and when it’s going to be delivered, she doesn’t know, just like the rest of us.
“I know the school district is working really hard on putting together a semi-normal graduation for us,” she said.
“I would definitely be in favor of having a later graduation ceremony rather than a virtual one. I have looked forward to having a ceremony for years, and I know my classmates have, too. It is a way to share one final memory with our senior class, get closure on our high school experience, and I think we all wanted our family and friends to be able to watch us graduate and celebrate with us.”
