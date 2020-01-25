A benefit for Rhiannon (Anderson) Bauer will be from 1-7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at Stout Ale House, 1501 Broadway Street, North, Menomonie.
Bauer graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1999. She now lives in Durand and works in Menomonie. She is doctoring at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. Her parents are Brad and Wendy Anderson from Spring Valley. Rhiannon’s mother, Wendy and her sisters, Sarah, Nurse Practitioner and Alex, Registered Nurse, all work at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
In May 2019, Rhiannon was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer with metastasis to her liver and lymph nodes. With no surprise, this diagnosis is a tremendously tough one. It has required Rhiannon to endure an intense protocol of chemotherapy. She has been doing all of this as a single mother of 2 beautiful girls; her perseverance pushing past her overwhelming side effects to try to be the best mother to her children. As the chemo has taken its toll on her body, her spirit has remained positive! After six months of hard and intense chemo, the cancer in her liver has slightly improved and she will start radiation to that area in January. The cancer in her colon has grown so after she recovers from her radiation, she will begin another round of chemo. Chemo has caused some unbearable side effects which has forced Rhiannon to be off work or cut back on her work hours. Although this has been beneficial for her health for needed rest and recovery, it has also posed an extremely difficult financial burden. With extraordinarily high deductible costs, prescriptions and other out of pocket expenses that goes along with cancer treatment--we are on a mission to take the burden of finances away and let Rhiannon have one less fight to overcome!
A spaghetti dinner is from 3-5 p.m. Prizes include: Meat raffles, games, live auctions, kids and adult baskets, gun raffles, golf package, Viking/Packer/Twins/Badger tickets and items.
If you have any questions or want to donate an item for the raffle, please contact the Benefit Coordinator, Sarah Kiefer: anderson_02@hotmail.com or 715-495-2768 or Wendy Anderson at ssranch@hotmail.com or 715-495-8460.
Can’t make the event? You can donate to Rhiannon’s Go Fund Me Page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rhiannons-kickass-cancer-campaign
Rhiannon Bauer with daughters, Gracie 13 and Rhylin is 8.
