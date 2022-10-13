Benefit for B-W graduate Saturday in Woodville

Sarah Stein’s whole life changed within a few weeks earlier this year.
It started in April when she started having mild symptoms of gallbladder issues which quickly progressed to liver disease. Four days later, she was in end stage liver failure. By the end of the month, she was admitted to Mayo Methodist ICU in Rochester.
Doctors there determined a full liver transplant was needed for her to survive as her liver was poisoning her own body. On April 30, a match was found, and Stein underwent an emergency liver transplant and gallbladder removal.
That was only the beginning.
Five days after the transplant, doctors discovered a mass on her colon, which led to her having another surgery to removethat mass as well as her appendix. The mass turned out to be benign.
Due to these unplanned medical incidents, Stein hasn’t been able to work since. Friends have stepped up to help Stein as a benefit is scheduled 3-8 p.m. Saturday at the Woodville American Legion.
Stein, a Baldwin-Woodville graduate, now calls Spring Valley home. She has been married to Corey for 23 years as the couple are the parents of four children: Aivary, Jackson, Isabella, and Griffin. Since the surgeries, there have been a few setbacks during recovery with multiple trips to the hospital as the liver transplant is a difficult procedure to recover from physically.
“Sarah will have lifelong hospital trips and medications to keep her new liver stable,” benefit organizers stated. She is expected to attend the benefit.
The benefit will include a meat raffle, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and free will dinner. The auction will include prizes such as Yeti cooler, a rifle, a Green Mountain grill, Blackstone griddle and tickets to next month’s Wisconsin Badges/Minnesota Gopher football game in Madison. Food will be provided by Nilssen’s along with The Smokehouse from Woodville and A Butchery Shoppe in Spring Valley.
