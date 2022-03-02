Amery Hospital and Clinic has finished construction on a $1.3 million remodel of its West Campus inpatient Behavioral Health unit.
The seven-month construction project has transformed the 10,000-square foot space, which serves about 2,500 patients annually from western Wisconsin.
The remodel creates a more healing space for adults experiencing mental health crisis. For example:
• Three new patient rooms were added, for a total of 10 private inpatient rooms.
• Warm, welcoming and aesthetically pleasing colors were used throughout the area.
• The redesign created more open spaces with natural light from windows.
• A secured outside patio was added to allow patients to enjoy fresh air during their stay.
• A group room was upgraded to accommodate the addition of exercise equipment, giving patients new options for physical activity.
“We wanted our space to be welcoming and healing,” said Heather Erickson, behavioral health program director. “Our remodel is mindful of all the research that shows our mental health benefits from exercise, natural light and increased exposure to sunlight and fresh air.”
A generous $1.2 million donation from the Andersen Foundation helped fund the project, and an additional $80,000 was raised through the annual Amery Hospital & Clinic Golf Tournament toward the patio, with further funding for the outdoor furniture from the Amery Health & Wellness Advisory Board.
The project was completed by a team from Kraus-Anderson, who worked closely with the Behavioral Health team to ensure patient care could continue throughout construction.
“I’m so proud of both our colleagues, and the team from Kraus-Anderson,” said Erickson. “Their outstanding teamwork meant our program – which is a vital inpatient mental health resource for western Wisconsin – could remain open throughout construction. A huge thank you to everyone involved.”
