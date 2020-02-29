Bear Buddies Child Development Center became the latest member of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce Feb. 19 with a ribbon cutting. The early childhood education center located on 11th Ave., in Baldwin has been in operation for the last five years. “We choose to be in industrial parks or commercials areas because that’s where people are working,” said owner Dianne Joachim. The Baldwin location is the third they’ve opened along with Hudson and New Richmond. Joachim’s partner is her son Wes, who owns the Baldwin facility. “We are a family-owned business because we care about families,” she continued. She added they make their own meals and will include special exceptions with those who have food allergies. Both Joachims amused Chamber members of stories about life at a daycare, which included toys being stuffed down toilets. Pictured is Wes Joachim holding the scissors after the ribbon cutting.
