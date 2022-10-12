2. However, if you have a disability, someone else may help you mail the ballot, or return it to your municipal clerk’s office for you.A federal judge made that ruling in August, citing the federal Voting Rights Act. Having a disability is a self-determination, said Riley Vetterkind, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission. No one is going to ask you or the person aiding you for a doctor’s note, but the person helping you cannot be your employer or an agent of your employer or labor union, he added.
“The best advice I can give there is paying close, close attention, making sure that everything on your ballot is filled out completely and properly,” Vetterkind said.
If you leave off some required information, your ballot might not count.
And in the wake of the high-profile case of a political activist who illegally requested multiple absentee ballots for different people, including for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, be sent to his residence, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has made another change.
4. If an absentee ballot is requested to be sent somewhere other than to that voter’s address on file, the Wisconsin Election Commission will send a postcard to that address alerting the voter to the request, Vetterkind said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.