Winter weather is a regular part of life in Wisconsin, and it can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. It’s harder to control or stop a vehicle in snow, sleet, and ice. Last season, winter weather contributed to more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin.

“We remind every driver to refresh your winter driving habits. Re-familiarize yourself with the way your vehicle reacts to slippery conditions,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Recognize that you must slow down and allow more time for your trips no matter how far you travel. Make sure your vehicle is prepared to make it through the winter months.”

