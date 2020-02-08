The Viking Middle School Spelling Bee was Wednesday, Jan. 29. Twelve students competed to represent Viking at the CESA #11 Regional Bee. Eighth grader, Trinity Baumann (left), was victorious after spelling the word brambles. Our alternate for the regional bee is eighth grader Janessa Karau (right). The Regional Spelling Bee will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Baldwin-Woodville High School PAC.
