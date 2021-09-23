First, it was Millpond and Windmill Park.
Now, it’s Dutch Heritage.
The Baldwin Police Department reported last week on its Facebook page, the new bathroom in Dutch Heritage Park was recently damaged.
This is addition to the news from earlier this month in which the Millpond Park bathroom and the Windmill Park men’s bathroom were vandalized.
“This is not the first time that damage has been caused to restroom facilities in our parks,” the Police Department stated. “Continuous damage to these buildings result in them being locked up and not accessible.”
If anyone has any information about the incidents, they are asked to call the Police Department at 715-684-3856.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.