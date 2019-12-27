Daniel Barnes is ready for the next stage of his life to begin.
After 9.5 years of active duty in the United States Army, the 2008 Baldwin-Woodville native is retiring Saturday, Dec. 28. He was currently stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky as a member of the 101st Airborne Division.
“He wanted to serve the country he loves,” his wife Kelsey explained.
What an experience it was.
According to Kelsey, Barnes served in Afghanistan in Operating Enduring Freedom and has been recognized and awarded many achievements, including the Combat Infantry Bridge, Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM), multiple Army Achievement Medals (AAM), Good Conduct Medals and several others. Other memorable moments include being presented a coin from the ISAF General and being recognized by the USAF Thunderbirds at the Airshow in El Paso, Texas for heroic actions in Afghanistan.
“It has exceeded his expectations and he is forever grateful for the brotherhood he gained throughout his career,” she said.
The pair now call Clarksville, Tennessee, home, which is just outside of Fort Campbell. They live there with their five-year-old son Elijah.
Kelsey said the family will be in the Baldwin area to visit relatives this Christmas, which includes parents Bruce and Judy Barnes, Keith and Shelly Tollefson, siblings, nieces and nephews.
As for what’s next, Kelsey said spending more time with family, vacation, fish and continuing his volunteer work with the non-profit REBOOT Combat Recovery – a true healing course for Veterans and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.