Selected members of the Baldwin-Woodville High School Choir and Band performed at the St. Croix Valley Music Educators Association Honors Band and Choir concert January 4 at River Falls High School.
Choir students were chosen based on vocal skills, past experience, work ethic and interest. Each St. Croix Valley school (B-W, Hudson, River Falls, Ellsworth, Prescott, New Richmond and St. Croix Central) nominated 16 students, four of each voice part (bass, tenor, alto and soprano) and sent them to the District Honors Choir. Students rehearse for two days with a nationally renowned clinician and then perform a concert on the end of the second day.
The choral clinician was Stephanie Klockow, from University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Klockow has served on the Wisconsin Choral Director’s Association and the Wisconsin School Music Association boards and has conducted many district and state honors choirs in Wisconsin, including the WCDA Middle-Level State Honors Choir.
Band students were honored based on experience in ensembles, solos or extra ensembles, ability, with a certain number of students for each section to allow for a balanced ensemble. The Honor Band rehearsed Jan. 3 at River Falls High School for five hours and Jan. 4 for three hours before performing.
The band clinician was Dr. Nicholas Williams, an Associate Professor of Music, Music Director and Conductor of the Wind Symphony and Concert Band at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music in Melbourne, Australia. Before moving to Melbourne, for sixteen years Dr Williams was the Assistant Director of Wind Studies, Conductor of the Wind Ensemble, Concert Band, and the Director of Athletic Bands at the University of North Texas.
