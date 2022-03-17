U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that more than $187 million in congressionally directed spending has been included in the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Legislation for Fiscal Year 2022. Baldwin has spent the last year working to fund the projects on behalf of public and nonprofit entities across Wisconsin. The funding legislation passed the House on Wednesday, and Senator Baldwin will vote to pass the legislation in the Senate.
“I worked to include this federal funding because it delivers support from Washington to Wisconsin,” said Senator Baldwin. “This federal funding will support a wide variety of improvements in our state. I’m proud to have worked in a bipartisan way to fund these projects and deliver results for communities across Wisconsin.”
Statewide
UW Health: $3,000,000 to develop and deploy Connect Rx Wisconsin, a comprehensive care coordination model intended to build household income and improve health outcomes by integrating healthcare and social services within electronic health records.
United Way of Wisconsin: $1,121,000 to reconfigure the existing 211 statewide referral infrastructure, managed by United Way with statewide and local partners, as an information exchange system to maximize social and mental health care coordination and referrals across Wisconsin, and to effectively share referral, outcome, and need data with community-based organizations and other partners.
Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging: $523,000 to establish a statewide falls prevention center focused on implementing evidence-based interventions to reduce the risk of falls among older adults, including through increased fall risk screenings, a public and provider education campaign, and an online hub for falls prevention information and replicable interventions.
Wisconsin Historical Society: $500,000 to support a Digitization Roadmap for Citizen Engagement at the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Northeast Wisconsin
Brown County: $5,000,000 for Brown County South Bridge Regional Connector Project.
Brown County United Way: $1,000,000 for the Neighborhood Community House.
Partnership Community Health Center: $600,000 to expand the Oshkosh Dental Facility to address significant unmet need and better provide oral health care to the surrounding population with fewer capacity constraints.
Appleton International Airport: $500,000 for airport terminal expansion to serve current operations and anticipated growth.
Sheboygan Water Utility: $2,000,000 to provide safe drinking water to Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls and Kohler.
Oneida Police Department: $622,000 to assist the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin in addressing security gaps in a critical, high traffic area of the Nation that were identified in conjunction with a tragic workplace shooting. The funding will support enhanced security measures to protect tribal member and visitors and allow the Oneida Police Department to obtain better information faster and respond appropriately to future incidents.
Army Corps Project in Marinette, Wisconsin: $200,000 to evaluate potential improvements important to the economic future of the region.
Army Corps Project in Two Rivers, Wisconsin: $20,000 to assess federal interest in a design deficiency analysis of the federal breakwater.
Northern Wisconsin
City of Rhinelander: $1,600,000 for water quality infrastructure investments to protect against PFAS.
Glidden Area Ambulance Service: $151,000 to purchase a new ambulance in order to re-establish transporting service.
Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College: $5,000,000 for development of student housing as part of the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College’s plans for a new campus.
Frederic Arts: $23,000 to make needed upgrades to support accessibility.
Western Wisconsin
City of La Crosse: $3,730,000 for installation of wellhead treatment for PFAS chemicals.
Couleecap: $1,000,000 for a Day Center Day Center to provide a centralized hub for individuals who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness to connect with services needed to secure stable housing and self-sufficiency.
Boys and Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin: $800,000 for renovation.
Gunderson Health System: $231,000 to establish a pediatric-focused mobile community health unit that will travel throughout counties in Western Wisconsin to provide vaccinations, screenings, mental health intervention, telehealth, and other primary care services.
Sparta Free Library: $250,000 to support expansion and upgrades to the Sparta Free Library, built in 1902.
Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program: $54,000 for the Iowa County Food Pantry.
Navigation Ecosystem Sustainability Program: $45,100,000 in Construction funds for the Army Corps to fund the first NESP construction on Lock and Dam 25 on the Mississippi River.
Transient Training Enlisted Barracks, Fort McCoy: $29,200,000 to provide a permanently constructed barracks building to house 400 Soldiers during annual training and mobilization.
City of River Falls: $1,600,000 for West Central Wisconsin Biosolids Facility improvements.
Central and Southwest Wisconsin
Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County: $4,000,000 to help build a replacement facility for Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County.
Community Health Systems Inc.: $300,000 to support expansion of the Community Health System's behavioral health department in Darlington, Wisconsin.
City of Fitchburg: $848,000 for the Stormwater Management Climate Change Resiliency Project.
City of Monroe: $1,022,000 for lead service line replacement.
City of Platteville: $7,000,000 for a new fire station.
City of Reedsburg: $220,000 for the City of Reedsburg Community Center.
HealthNet of Rock County: $300,000 to support the construction of a facility for HealthNet of Rock County, which plans to integrate its medical and dental clinics into a centralized space with exam rooms, a chiropractic room, and dental operation centers.
Bayview Foundation, Inc.: $1,000,000 for affordable housing redevelopment and improvements.
UW-Madison--Plant Germplasm Research Facility: $39,700,000 for upgrades to current facilities that are housing germplasm materials of national significance. The new facility would allow for continued workforce development benefits for the Agriculture Research Service through the availability of student and graduate researchers.
UW-Madison: $1,200,000 to support the development of the next generation of weather sensor and imaging technology for use onboard weather aircraft to monitor storm development. It will deliver the instrument development and result validation necessary for use by federal agencies.
UW-Madison: $500,000 for the Odyssey Project, providing free college courses and wrap-around support to adult learners in need, as well as support courses for incarcerated learners.
Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Madison: $174,000 to support a Small Business Accounting Projections Clinic to assist start-up and growth-minded entrepreneurs with no-cost financial management education and one-on-one assistance to create financial projections for business plans.
Replace Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at Volk Combat Readiness Training Center: $2,280,000 to prepare for construction of a new aircraft hangar.
Urban League of Greater Madison: $1,000,000 for development and construction of the Madison Black Business Hub.
Center for Black Excellence: $1,000,000 for planning and construction of the Center for Black Excellence & Culture in Madison, providing space dedicated to Black enterprise, art, history, performance and culture.
Little John’s Restaurant: $500,000 to support food access and community event space.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation: $750,000 for a Connected, Automated, Electric Vehicle demonstration corridor.
Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin: $300,000 to expand access to school-based mental and behavioral health care in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District (MCPASD) and the DC Everest Area School District (DC Everest).
Southeast Wisconsin
Milwaukee County: $2,539,000 to support construction of a Mental Health Emergency Center.
Milwaukee County: $2,000,000 for Milwaukee County Transit System buses.
United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County: $1,000,000 for Right to Counsel Milwaukee, to support eviction prevention services to help ensure families facing the complex eviction process have legal counsel to negotiate disputes, identify and evaluate legal rights and obligations, access supportive services, and provide in-court advocacy.
Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District: $800,000 for urban watershed reforestation and wetland restoration for resiliency, reduced storm water management costs.
Employ Milwaukee: $2,000,000 to provide employment and job training services for low-income and underrepresented job seekers through Employ Milwaukee, in partnership with Milwaukee Water Works.
Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin: $202,000 for Project Ujima, serving youth victims of violence who seek treatment at Children Hospital of Wisconsin’s emergency room, as well as referrals of youth and adults from other providers.
Sojourner Family Peace Center: $533,000 for the Crisis Outreach and Intervention in Neighborhoods Team, an initiative of Sojourner Family Peace Center and the Alma Center to offer support, advocacy and healing to families impacted by domestic violence.
Marquette University School of Dentistry: $1,021,000 to establish a dedicated special needs dental clinic for children and adults at the Marquette University School of Dentistry Campus Community Clinic, which serves a statewide population.
Marquette University: $750,000 for the Education Preparedness Program (EPP), an initiative that provides pathways to higher learning for justice-impacted individuals in Milwaukee.
Marquette University College of Nursing: $217,000 to support continuing education opportunities related to geriatrics, aging, and age-friendly care to clinicians, faculty, and students and support developing age-friendly health systems in Wisconsin.
Milwaukee Public Schools: $600,000 to provide additional support for MPS' Building Resiliency in Classroom Education (BRICE) program to support students struggling with mental health, academic, and/or behavioral challenges in underserved communities in Milwaukee and fund driver's education to improve access to licenses and remove another needless barrier to employment while supporting a well-rounded education.
Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Milwaukee: $95,000 to pilot a small business lab at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Washington County: $377,000 to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in obtaining necessary hardware and data storage for body-worn cameras for sheriff’s deputies, as well as squad car cameras. This funding will support greater accountability, transparency, officer performance and training within the Office.
Waukesha Water Utility: $530,000 for an elevated storage tank as part of the city’s development of a new water supply.
City of Racine: $5,000,000 for Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee Transit.
City of Racine: $2,000,000 to support construction of a Federally Qualified Health Clinic.
Village of Mount Pleasant: $1,666,000 to install erosion protection mitigation measures along Lake Park in the Village of Mount Pleasant.
