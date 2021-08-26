Baldwin-Woodville welcomes seven new members

The Baldwin-Woodville school year is starting in less than a week (Aug. 30).
The School District will have seven new staff members this year. As a way of introducing themselves to the public, the Bulletin sent out questionnaires to them. The following are their responses.
Katie Bennett
Bennett is the new sixth grade social studies teacher.
She is quite familiar with Baldwin-Woodville and she is a B-W graduate.
“My previous Social Studies teachers really helped lead me to becoming one,” she said. “From having amazing discussions and connecting past events to current, they opened my love to the subject. I hope continue doing this in my own classroom.”
Bennett earned degrees from Wisconsin-River Falls in Broadfield Social Studies and History. Before coming to B-W, she did two long-term substitute teaching jobs in River Falls.
“Growing up in the community and currently having my own family really kept me rooted here,” she added. “I enjoyed my schooling in Baldwin-Woodville and I am excited to now be a part of this great team.”
Kylie Berberich
The Janesville native was a student teacher at Viking Middle School last spring. She fell in love with the District then and stayed on to be the 10th grade English and Speech teacher.
“My cooperating teachers Cami Curtis and Carolyn Cernohous really influenced my decision to stay in the district,” she explained. “While a student teacher at the middle school I was supported by the amazing staff. Their support truly informed my decision to stay with the Baldwin-Woodville school district. The staff is always willing to help and support each other. This was important to me when looking for a district to start my career.”
The UW-RF graduate was inspired to go into teaching by her mom, a professor at Black Hawk Technical College.
Chloe Fankhauser
The New Richmond native was bitten by the teaching bug at an early age.
“I always knew that I wanted to become a teacher,” the newest special education teacher at Viking Middle School explained. “I want to ignite the love of learning, help students grow socially, emotionally and academically and be an advocate for my students.”
Fankhauser went to Wisconsin-Eau Claire where she obtained bachelor’s degree in Elementary and Special Education with certifications in intellectual and learning disabilities and emotional behavior disorders.
“I have heard nothing but amazing things about the (Baldwin-Woodville) community and district,” she stated. “I know that the school is committed to promoting creative opportunities for their students, and that is something I want to relish. I am so grateful and excited to be a part of such a great team and can’t wait to add my skills and experiences to further strengthen the experience BWSD offers.”
Emma Kling
Kling will be a third grade teacher. She has previous experience at Greenfield as she was a student teacher and a long-term substitute previously.
“I enjoyed being part of the school so much last year and was excited to see there was an opportunity for me to join the school permanently this year!,” she explained.
Kling is a New Richmond native who earned Education degrees from UW-RF.
When I was growing up I enjoyed learning through making discoveries,” she said. “I realized this when I was in college, so I changed my major to become an elementary teacher in order to guide children in learning through discoveries too. My goal is to show students it can be fun to learn about the world around them.”
Bailey Manor
The River Falls native was a Spring Valley graduate. She went on to obtain an Elementary Education degree from UW-River Falls last December.
“Growing up, I always had great relationships with my teachers,” she said. “I found myself continuously volunteering in classrooms and working with children in various settings. My mom is also a teacher, so I grew up seeing what it was like to be a teacher and knew that it was something that would bring me joy.”
Manor will be a third grade teacher at Greenfield.
“I love the small-town feel that Baldwin-Woodville has and the supportive community,” she said.
Brian Meyer
The Woodbury, Minnesota native was previously a reporter and worked in the corporate sector before switching to education.
“It is without a doubt the most fulfilling career that I have been involved in, and I consider myself fortunate and lucky to be in this profession as it’s a career full of passionate and dedicated individuals,” he said.
Meyer will be teaching fifth graders at Greenfield. He previously spent four years teaching third and fourth graders at River Falls and the last five years teaching third and fourth graders at St. Croix Central.
“While working at St. Croix Central, I was fortunate enough to visit Greenfield Elementary and was amazed by the dedication of the staff at Greenfield as they were and are truly passionate individuals who took the time to describe some of the initiatives they were undertaking,” he said.
Krista Quinlan
Quinlan rounds out the trio of new third grade teachers.
She previously spent two years in Medford and the last seven in Ellsworth.
“I was able to volunteer in a 4K classroom my senior year and loved it,” the Flambeau native said. “I have always wanted to be a teacher.”
Family led Quinlan to Baldwin-Woodville.
My husband and daughters lived in Baldwin for five years and just recently moved to Woodville on five acres,” she said. “I wanted to teach in the district I lived in and where my girls will be going to school. I love the area and community. I am very excited to be continuing my teaching career here.”
